Returning Home: Women's life after ISIS

Dr Helen Stenger

Melbourne, July 1
There are unanswered questions over what should happen to the foreign women who are not repatriated from detention camps in northern Syria. Y. Boechat (VOA), via Wikimedia Commons
There are unanswered questions over what should happen to the foreign women who are not repatriated from detention camps in northern Syria. Y. Boechat (VOA), via Wikimedia Commons

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio