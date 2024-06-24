How does heat kill? It confuses your brain. It shuts down your organs. It overworks your heart
AP

AP

New Delhi, June 23
FILE - An elderly woman suffering from heat related ailment is brought to an overcrowded government district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India, June 20, 2023. As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - An elderly woman suffering from heat related ailment is brought to an overcrowded government district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India, June 20, 2023. As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio