Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
AP

AP

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 17
FILE - From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. (AP)
FILE - From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. (AP)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio