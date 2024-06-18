The war in Gaza has wiped out entire Palestinian families. Here are 60 who lost dozens or more
AP

AP

Gaza, June 17
This combination of photos provided by Youssef Salem shows relatives he has lost from Israeli strikes during the Gaza war which started Oct. 7, 2023. Top row from left, Mohamed Salem with his daughter, Amal; his wife, Fidaa; his daughter Sara, and Ibrahim Salem. Second row from left, the daughter of Um Ahmed Salem, Mohamed Hani Salem, Um Hani Salem and Ismail Salem. Third row from left, Adel Salem, Um Ahmed Salem, Ismail Salem, Munir, Nour and Mohamed Salem. AP/RSS Photo
This combination of photos provided by Youssef Salem shows relatives he has lost from Israeli strikes during the Gaza war which started Oct. 7, 2023. Top row from left, Mohamed Salem with his daughter, Amal; his wife, Fidaa; his daughter Sara, and Ibrahim Salem. Second row from left, the daughter of Um Ahmed Salem, Mohamed Hani Salem, Um Hani Salem and Ismail Salem. Third row from left, Adel Salem, Um Ahmed Salem, Ismail Salem, Munir, Nour and Mohamed Salem. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio