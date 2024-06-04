Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
Mexico, June 3
President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, after the National Electoral Institute announced she held an irreversible lead in the election, early Monday, June 3, 2024. AP/RSS Photo
President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, after the National Electoral Institute announced she held an irreversible lead in the election, early Monday, June 3, 2024. AP/RSS Photo

