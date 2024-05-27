What it would be like to live permanently in Antarctica

Jeffrey C. Johnson

Florida, May 27
Many supplies for Antarctic research stations need to be brought in by plane. The costs of keeping the stations running and their crews fed and housed are as extreme as the environment itself. Flickr: NASA/Justin Miller/Indiana University
Many supplies for Antarctic research stations need to be brought in by plane. The costs of keeping the stations running and their crews fed and housed are as extreme as the environment itself. Flickr: NASA/Justin Miller/Indiana University

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio