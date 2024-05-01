Chinese scientist who first published COVID sequence stages protest after being locked out of lab
Beijing, May 1
The first scientist to publish a sequence of the COVID-19 virus in China staged a sit-in protest outside his lab after authorities locked him out of the facility — a sign of the Beijing’s continuing pressure on scientists conducting research on the coronavirus. AP/RSS Photo
