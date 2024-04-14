Oldest living conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, die at 62
Washington, April 14
Conjoined twins Lori and George Schappell, who pursued separate careers, interests and relationships during lives that defied medical expectations, died this month in Pennsylvania, according to funeral home officials. They were 62. AP/RSS Photo
