Gang rape of a tourist in India highlights its struggle to curb sexual violence against women
AP

AP

New Delhi, March 6
Three men arrested for the alleged gang rape of a Spanish tourist are brought by police to be produced before the Dumka District Court in Dumka, Jharkhand, India, Monday, March 4, 2024. AP/RSS Photo
Three men arrested for the alleged gang rape of a Spanish tourist are brought by police to be produced before the Dumka District Court in Dumka, Jharkhand, India, Monday, March 4, 2024. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio