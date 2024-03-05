How a cost of living crisis can fuel extremism among young men

Josh Roose

Melbourne, March 5
A retributive, resentful, and anger-fuelled hatred is in the ascendant. This is particularly the case among men. A retributive, resentful, and anger-fuelled hatred is in the ascendant. This is particularly the case among men. Illustration by Michael Joiner, 360info, image via Warren on Unsplash
A retributive, resentful, and anger-fuelled hatred is in the ascendant. This is particularly the case among men. A retributive, resentful, and anger-fuelled hatred is in the ascendant. This is particularly the case among men. Illustration by Michael Joiner, 360info, image via Warren on Unsplash

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio