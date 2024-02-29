Biden ‘continues to be fit for duty,’ doctor says after his annual physical
AP

AP

Washington, Feb 29
US President Joe Biden departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a physical, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Bethesda, Maryland. AP/RSS Photo
US President Joe Biden departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a physical, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Bethesda, Maryland. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio