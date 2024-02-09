Independent candidates backed by ex-PM Khan’s party lead as Pakistan announces election results
AP

AP

Lahore, Feb 9
Malik Tariq Awan, center right, an independent candidate, celebrates with supporters after his victory in the parliamentary elections, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP/RSS Photo)
Malik Tariq Awan, center right, an independent candidate, celebrates with supporters after his victory in the parliamentary elections, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio