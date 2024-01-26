Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire
AP

AP

The Hague, Netherlands, Jan 26
Presiding judge Joan Donoghue opens the session at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP/RSS Photo)
Presiding judge Joan Donoghue opens the session at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio