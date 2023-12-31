Kim says he’ll launch 3 more spy satellites and build more nuclear weapons in 2024
AP

AP

Seoul, Dec 31
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, which was held between Dec. 26, and Dec. 30, 2023, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, which was held between Dec. 26, and Dec. 30, 2023, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio