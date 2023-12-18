North Korea fires a ballistic missile into the sea as South Korea and US step up deterrence plans
AP

AP

Seoul, Dec 18
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio