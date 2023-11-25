Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners on Day One of Gaza cease-fire
Tel Aviv, Nov 25
People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. AP/RS Photo
People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. AP/RS Photo

Suchana Pati

