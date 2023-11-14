Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
AP

AP

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Nov 14
Palestinians mourn over the body of their father, Mohsem al Hegi, who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in front of the morgue of al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)
Palestinians mourn over the body of their father, Mohsem al Hegi, who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in front of the morgue of al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio