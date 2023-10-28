Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
AP

AP

Gaza Strip, Oct 28
Smoke rises from explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)
Smoke rises from explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio