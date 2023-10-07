Millions of children are displaced due to extreme weather events. Climate change will make it worse
AP

AP

New Delhi, Oct 7
Shiv Kumar, left, accompanies his daughter Garima, 10, to her school as they walk on the flood plain of Yamuna River, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Shiv Kumar, left, accompanies his daughter Garima, 10, to her school as they walk on the flood plain of Yamuna River, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio