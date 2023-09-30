US Senator Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90
AP

AP

Washington, Sep 29
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, in Washington, April 4, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, in Washington, April 4, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio