Special mosquitoes being bred to fight dengue
AP

AP

Honduras, Sept 14
Mosquitoes lay eggs inside the World Mosquito Program’s factory, in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Scientists are breeding the mosquitoes to carry the bacteria Wolbachia, which interrupts the transmission of dengue. AP/RSS Photo
Mosquitoes lay eggs inside the World Mosquito Program’s factory, in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Scientists are breeding the mosquitoes to carry the bacteria Wolbachia, which interrupts the transmission of dengue. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio