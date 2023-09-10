Group of 20 countries agree to increase clean energy but reach no deal on phasing out fossil fuels
AP

AP

New Delhi, Sept 10
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden, right, shake hands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden, right, shake hands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

