India’s moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
AP

New Delhi, Sep 3
This image provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows Vikram lander as seen by the navigation camera on Pragyan Rover on Aug 30, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)
This image provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows Vikram lander as seen by the navigation camera on Pragyan Rover on Aug 30, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)

