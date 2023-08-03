Climate change made July hotter for almost every human on Earth
AP

AP

New York, Aug 3
A man cool off in a fountain during a hot and sunny day of summer in Madrid, Spain, July 19, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
A man cool off in a fountain during a hot and sunny day of summer in Madrid, Spain, July 19, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio