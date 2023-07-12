Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
London, Jul 12
FILE - Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

