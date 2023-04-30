Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
AP

AP

Texas, April 30
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. AP/RSS Photo
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio