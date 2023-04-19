Why decriminalizing suicide is not enough

Nurus Sakinatul Fikriah Mohd Shith Putera &  Siti Nuramani Abdul Manab

Kuala Lumpur, Apr 19
Decriminalizing suicide is just the beginning of a long and arduous journey toward creating a society that values the complexity of mental health issues and provides the necessary support. (Alex Ivashenko (Unsplash)
Suchana Pati

