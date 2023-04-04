Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
AP

AP

Brussels, April 4
An empty flag pole stands between flags of member nations outside a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Finland is set to officially become a member of NATO later on Tuesday and take its place among the ranks of the world's biggest security alliance. AP/RSS Photo
An empty flag pole stands between flags of member nations outside a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Finland is set to officially become a member of NATO later on Tuesday and take its place among the ranks of the world's biggest security alliance. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio