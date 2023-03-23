A District Court at Surat in the Gujarat state of India has held Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty and sentenced him two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over remarks he had made in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi, who attended court Thursday, was granted bail, The Wire has reported stating that the court has suspended his sentence against Gandhi’s plea that he wishes to challenge this sentence in a higher court.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had lodged a complaint against Gandhi after he had allegedly asked in a rally in Kolar of Karnataka, “Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have ‘Modi’ in their names?”

Gujarat Police had FIR filed an under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation).

In his statement before the Surat’s chief judicial magistrate (CJM) A.N .Dave in 2021, Gandhi had denied making any defamatory remarks.

PTI had then reported that when the magistrate asked Gandhi if he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 30 crore to an industrialist, Gandhi told the court that being a national leader, he keeps raising issues of corruption and unemployment in his addresses in the interest of the nation, and it is his right to do so.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty for his comment.