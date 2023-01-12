‘Spare’ but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry’s memoir
AP

AP

London, Jan 10
Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are placed on a shelf by a member of staff of a book store during a midnight opening in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are placed on a shelf by a member of staff of a book store during a midnight opening in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio