Cities look for new ways to survive heatwaves

James Goldie

Melbourne, Jan 02
Green spaces can cool cities down, but only if they're carefully sited and use trees that can withstand the heat. (CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash)
Green spaces can cool cities down, but only if they're carefully sited and use trees that can withstand the heat. (CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio