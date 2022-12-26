18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
AP

AP

New York, Dec 25
A winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst New York. AP/RSS Photo
A winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst New York. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio