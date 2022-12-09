China’s Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 9
In this photo made available by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is greeted by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, after his arrival at Al Yamama Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Dec 8, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
In this photo made available by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is greeted by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, after his arrival at Al Yamama Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Dec 8, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

