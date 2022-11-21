At least 46 dead as earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island
AP

AP

Jakarta, Nov 21
People injured during an earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov 21, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
People injured during an earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov 21, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio