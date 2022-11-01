Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
AP

AP

Mali, Nov 01
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito. The species is a known vector for malaria. File Photo
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito. The species is a known vector for malaria. File Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio