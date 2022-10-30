Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
AP

AP

Seoul, Oct 30
Rescue workers carry injured people on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct 30, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
Rescue workers carry injured people on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct 30, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio