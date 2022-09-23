At least 9 killed as Iran protests over woman’s death spread
AP

AP

Dubai, Sep 23
In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP/RSS Photo
In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio