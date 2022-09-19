Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II
AP

AP

London, Sep 19
President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio