Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine
AP

London, Aug 22
FILE - An Afghan health worker uses an oral polio vaccine on a child as part of a campaign to eliminate polio, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 18, 2017. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

