Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AP

AP

Helsinki, Aug 20
Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 19, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

