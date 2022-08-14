Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
AP

AP

Cairo, Aug 14
Emergency personnel work at the site of a fire at the Abu Sefein church that has killed over 40 people and injured at least 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
Emergency personnel work at the site of a fire at the Abu Sefein church that has killed over 40 people and injured at least 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio