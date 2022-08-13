Science can clear the air for pollution policymakers

Karn Vohra

New Delhi, Aug 13
In South Asia, Bangladesh and India have the largest share of total premature deaths attributed to fossil-fuel combustion. (Sumita Roy Dutta)
In South Asia, Bangladesh and India have the largest share of total premature deaths attributed to fossil-fuel combustion. (Sumita Roy Dutta)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio