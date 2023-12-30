Navigating the terrain: Choosing the right electric scooter in Nepal

In recent years, electric scooters have gained popularity as a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation in Nepal. As the country grapples with environmental concerns and the need for energy-efficient solutions, choosing the right electric scooter becomes paramount. This guide aims to assist potential buyers in making an informed decision by highlighting key factors to consider when selecting an electric scooter/bike in Nepal. Due to surge in popularity, the streets of Kathmandu showcase a diverse landscape with approximately 50 electric scooter/bike brands, ranging from established names to lesser-known brands originating in India, China and other places. Contrary to assumptions, the performance of these scooters is not solely determined by brand recognition. Various factors such as motor power, battery capacity, build quality, and local terrain significantly influence the scooter's overall performance, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive evaluation before making a purchase.

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Electric Scooter

Motor Power

The most important part of an electric two-wheeler is its motor. In Nepal, where the terrain can be challenging, it's a good idea to choose a scooter with a strong motor. A higher motor power means better performance on hills and diverse landscapes. Aim for scooters with motors in upward of 3000W, if you are planning to run it on a hilly terrain. It's also crucial to consider the motor warranty and replacement terms. Some newer brands might struggle to replace your motor after or even before the warranty period. Look for scooters with motors from internationally recognized manufacturers for added reliability.

Battery Capacity

The battery capacity is a crucial factor that influences both the range and overall performance of an electric scooter. While considering the range is important, it's equally vital to focus on the battery capacity itself. Opting for a higher capacity battery not only extends the scooter's range but also ensures long-term durability and sustained performance. Lithium-ion batteries are preferable due to their efficiency and lightweight nature. If you still see EVs with lead acid battery, then it must come very cheap compared to lithium-ion battery.

Additionally, it's wise to delve into the specifics of the lithium-ion battery being used. Check if it comes from a recognized battery cell manufacturer, as this can vouch for the battery's quality. Look for standardized processes and various testing procedures the battery has undergone, ensuring its reliability and safety. It's also crucial to be aware of the battery replacement terms, especially as it matures or reaches the end of its lifespan. Some dealers may charge exorbitant prices for battery replacement, making it important to understand your options and potential costs associated with battery replacement well before you buy your scooter.

Charging Time and Infrastructure

Evaluate the charging time required to charge the scooter's battery up to 80%. Go for scooters that offer quick-charging capabilities. After battery is charged 80%, fast charging automatically slows down. While the technology is already there, many scooters sold in Nepal do not support fast charging. This is particularly crucial in a country like Nepal, where access to charging infrastructure may be limited and power supply is somewhat inconsistent. Consider the availability of charging stations by your seller specially on highways. For daily commute, you can easily charge at home but if you are traveling long distance, fast charging capability is very important. Go for scooter brands that have public chargers installed in highways and along your routes. While this infrastructure is expanding, it's important to plan your journeys with accessibility to charging points in mind.

Motor Placement

The position of the motor in an electric two-wheeler, whether it's a hub motor or a centralized motor, plays a crucial role in defining the vehicle's performance, handling, and overall design. Hub motors are integrated into the wheel hubs, providing a decentralized propulsion system. This configuration offers a sleek and simplified design, eliminating the need for a traditional drivetrain. Hub motors are known for their ease of installation, requiring less space and complexity compared to centralized motors. This results in a lighter and more compact electric scooter with a cleaner aesthetic. However, hub motors have some drawbacks. They can be more challenging to service and repair since they are integrated into the wheel assembly. Additionally, hub motors may not provide the same level of torque and power as their centralized counterparts, limiting their suitability for high-performance applications.

On the other hand, centralized motors are positioned at the bike's center, often near the chassis or the bottom bracket. This configuration allows for a more conventional drivetrain setup, akin to traditional petrol-powered motorcycles, providing a familiar feel to riders. Centralized motors often deliver higher torque, enhancing the scooter's overall performance, especially in challenging terrains or demanding riding conditions. Moreover, centralized motors can facilitate a more sophisticated and customizable power delivery system, offering riders various modes for different riding scenarios. However, the placement of a centralized motor may lead to a slightly bulkier design and a more complex assembly, potentially impacting the scooter's overall weight and aesthetics. Additionally, centralized motors might necessitate more intricate maintenance procedures.

Brand

When considering the purchase of an electric scooter, the brand's reputation emerges as a pivotal factor, significantly influencing the overall ownership experience. Opting for a recognized and well-established brand is paramount, as it brings a wealth of experience in engineering, design, and manufacturing. Established petrol engine brands transitioning to electric scooters often leverage their legacy to produce electric vehicles with advanced features and superior build quality. Moreover, these brands typically boast a widespread network of service centers, ensuring accessible after-sales service for maintenance, repairs, and genuine spare parts. On the other hand, exclusive electric scooter brands, focusing solely on electric mobility, offer specialized expertise in this evolving technology. They may introduce innovative designs and cutting-edge electric propulsion systems, and their agility allows them to adapt swiftly to new technologies and updates in the electric mobility sector. While their service network might be more concentrated, it often comes with technicians who possess a deeper understanding of electric drivetrains. Choosing between these options ultimately depends on individual priorities, with established petrol engine brands providing a reassuring legacy, and exclusive electric scooter brands offering specialized excellence in the electric mobility domain.

Braking System

An efficient braking system is essential for safety. Look for scooters equipped with reliable disc brakes or combined braking systems (CBS) for effective stopping power, especially when traveling on steep descents. Go for scooters with regenerative braking to keep charging your battery while using brakes.

Warranty and After-Sales Service

Choose a brand that offers a reasonable warranty period and has a reliable after-sales service network in Nepal. This ensures that any issues or maintenance requirements can be addressed promptly.

Smart Features

Evaluate the inclusion of smart features such as connectivity, GPS tracking, and mobile app integration. These features can enhance your overall riding experience and provide added convenience. There are many added features available in electric scooters these days.

Reviews and User Feedback

Before finalizing your decision, read user reviews and seek feedback from existing electric scooter owners in Nepal. Real-world experiences can offer valuable insights into the scooter's performance, reliability, and any potential drawbacks. There are also many social media influencers who reviews electric scooter these days. You can also seek their opinion to make the smartest decision.

Conclusion

By carefully considering all these factors, potential buyers in Nepal can make an informed decision when choosing an electric scooter. This thoughtful approach not only ensures optimal performance in the country's challenging terrains but also contributes to environmental sustainability. By selecting a reliable and efficient electric scooter, users have the opportunity to save money in the long run while embracing a greener and more sustainable mode of transportation, aligning with Nepal's increasing focus on environmental concerns.

(The author holds an engineering degree from USA , and is an energy entrepreneur currently working in clean energy and mobility sector in Nepal)