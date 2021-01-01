Ruling coalition hasn't discussed impeachment of CJ Rana: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the ruling coalition has not discussed about impeachment of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

"The issue of impeaching CJ has not even entered discussion," Nepal told reporters in Dhangadi on Thursday.

He added that the judiciary should be allowed to function independently and claimed that the current situation has arrived due to interference of former prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in the judiciary.

CJ Rana is under immense pressure with widespread demand for his resignation or impeachment due to many controversies including him seeking a share in the federal government.

Oli, meanwhile, has commented that all the justices in the constitutional bench who issued the mandamus instructing Sher Bahadur Deuba be made PM should resign.

Nepal took a swipe at Oli for saying so and stated that one should not talk irresponsibly and speak rubbish.