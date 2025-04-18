KMC demolishes unauthorized structures at Chyasal (Pictures)

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has demolished unauthorized structures in Chyasal.

According to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Aryal at KMC Police, two garages and one scrap workshop constructed opposite the CPN-UML party office were bulldozed on Thursday.

According to Aryal, local residents had filed a complaint at the office of ward no. 32, stating that the garages and scrap worship posed fire hazards and caused pollution disrupting classes in a nearby school.

The metropolitan city has lately been conducting a campaign to demolish unauthorized structures.