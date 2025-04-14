Suspended judge Bhuwan Giri acquitted in rape case, released from prison

Suspended judge Bhuwan Giri has been released from prison after the Patan High Court acquitted him of rape.

Assistant Jailor Sher Bahadur Thapa said that Giri was released from the Dillibazar Prison Office on Monday morning.

“The high court’s order arrived on Sunday evening. He (Giri) was released after 10 AM today,” Thapa said.

A bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Durga Prasad Bhusal had convicted Giri in a rape case on May 26 last year. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 300,000 rupees on June 11.

A bench of Judges Lal Bahadur Kunwar and Dilli Ratna Shrestha on Sunday acquitted Giri in the rape case, overturning the district court’s decision, according to the high court’s information officer Parvati Hitan.

Giri was a district judge in Kapilvastu when his wife filed a complaint accusing him of marital rape. The Judicial Council suspended Giri after a case was filed against him in court following an investigation into the complaint.