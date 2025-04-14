Man crushed to death by chariot during Biska Jatra

One person died after being crushed by the chariot of Bhairavnath during Biska Jatra in Bhaktapur on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhundiraj Neupane at the District Police Range, Bhaktapur, said that 36-year-old Sushil Tamakhu was fatally crushed underneath the chariot's wheel when it was being pulled downhill at Bhelukhel in Bhaktapur Municipality-5.

According to DSP Neupane, the accident occurred at around 8:15 PM on Sunday.

Tamakhu, a resident of Lakulachhe, Bhaktapur Municipality-4, was living in Sipadol Itabu, Suryabinayak Municipality-8.

Biska Jatra is the largest cultural festival of Bhaktapur and is celebrated over nine days and eight nights. It began on Thursday with the pulling of Bhairavnath's chariot in front of the five-story temple at Taumadhi after a tug-of-war between the upper (Thane) and lower (Kwane) parts of the town.