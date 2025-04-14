Curfew extended in Birgunj

The curfew imposed in Birgunj Metropolitan City of Parsa district has been extended.

Parsa's Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal issued a notice on Sunday, stating that the curfew order has been extended until midnight on Sunday.

A clash broke out between two groups during a procession organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. Tension arose after stones were allegedly thrown at those participating in the procession.

Seventeen police personnel, including SP Gautam Mishra, were injured during the clash. Eight armed police personnel and 12 civilians were also injured.

As the situation spiraled out of control, the District Administration Office imposed a curfew from 7:30 PM Saturday until Sunday noon.

No gatherings, processions, demonstrations, assemblies, meetings, or similar activities are allowed during the curfew period, as per the order.

The curfew has been imposed with Bypass Road in the east, Sirsiya Bridge in the west, Power House Chowk in the north, and Shankaracharya Gate in the south as its boundaries.