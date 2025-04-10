Teachers' protest affects vehicular movement in New Baneshwar area (Pictures)

The ongoing teachers’ protest, which has entered its ninth day, affected vehicular movement in the New Baneshwar-Maitighar area on Thursday.

Police and the protesting teachers were involved in a scuffle on Thursday afternoon as the teachers tried to demonstrate across all three lanes on their way to New Baneshwar from Maitighar, affecting vehicular movement in the area.

As a result, vehicles heading to Maitighar from New Baneshwar were diverted toward Thapa Gaun.

Similarly, with the main road affected, there was an increase in traffic flow along the Bagmati corridor.

Teachers from across the country have been holding Kathmandu-centric protests since April 2.

The government has repeatedly called them for talks, but the Nepal Teachers' Federation, which is leading the protests, has refused to sit for dialogue.

The Federation has been staging demonstrations at Maitighar, demanding implementation of the agreements reached with the government following talks in October 2023.