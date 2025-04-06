Kulman Ghising supporters hold protest demanding his reinstatement (Pictures)

Supporters of Kulman Ghising held a protest at Maitighar in Kathmandu on Sunday demanding Ghising’s reinstatement as the managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The protestors, holding photos of Ghising in their hands, staged a peaceful demonstration at Maitighar Mandala on Sunday afternoon.

The government recently removed Ghising and appointed Hitendra Dev Shakya as the NEA’s managing director.

Ghising then moved the Supreme Court with a petition seeking an interim order to revoke the Cabinet’s decision. However, the apex court refused to issue an interim order in his favor, allowing Shakya to continue working as the NEA’s managing director.

After Ghising’s removal, various groups have been holding demonstrations at Maitighar demanding his reinstatement.